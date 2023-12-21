trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2701350
WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE

16 Years Of 'Welcome': Akshay Kumar Drops Sneak Peek From Welcome To The Jungle With Sanjay Dutt

As family entertainer ‘Welcome’ completes 16 years we dive into the jungle madness with Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Dutt! Don't miss the sneak peek and watch the clip of 'Welcome to the Jungle' now!

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 21, 2023, 11:48 AM IST|Source: Bureau
16 Years Of 'Welcome': Akshay Kumar Drops Sneak Peek From Welcome To The Jungle With Sanjay Dutt Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: As the 'Welcome' saga turns 16, Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Dutt transport us to the jungle in the much-awaited third part of the iconic franchise ‘Welcome to the Jungle’. 

Taking to social media, Akshay shared "What a lovely coincidence that we celebrate 16 years of #Welcome today while I am shooting for the franchise's third part #Welcome To The Jungle. And it's wonderful to welcome Sanju Baba in this one. What do you think? @duttsanjay #Welcome3"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

16 years of laughter, chaos, and timeless humor with Akshay Kumar in 'Welcome.' The saga continues in the jungle. Catch this reel-life video as Sanjay Dutt joins the iconic franchise. 

Extending the much-loved franchise of the film 'Welcome', makers announced the release date of ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ on Akshay Kumar's birthday this year. First time in the history of world cinema 'A Cappella' was performed by 24 actors in a movie. The film extends the beloved franchise of the movie 'Welcome', delivering wholesome family entertainment to the audience. 

‘Welcome To The Jungle’ remains committed to catering to diverse audiences, from children to grandparents, ensuring that everyone can enjoy it together. Currently in pre-production, the film is slated for a grand theatrical release on '20th December 2024'. The makers are set to continue the legacy of laughter and entertainment that the ‘Welcome’ franchise is known for. 

