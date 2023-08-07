1MonthToJawan: Shah Rukh Khan Teases Fans With New Poster Of His Much-Awaited Film, Check It Out

New Delhi: The countdown has begun for the biggest movie of the year. Of course it has superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. As the anticipation mounts, Bollywood's Badshaah has now dropped a brand new poster on social media today, ticking down to the grand release on September 7, 2023.

The excitement surrounding 'Jawan' has been building for months, and this poster serves as the ultimate countdown for the big release. The previous assets have created a ton of buzz and received great love from the audience.

Ready to welcome Jawan in just a month?#1MonthToJawan #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. pic.twitter.com/Bw4K7CSbMG — Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) August 7, 2023

'Jawan' is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.