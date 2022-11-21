3 days, 3 films: Kiara Advani runs on a tight schedule!

New Delhi: With every passing day, Kiara Advani has been not only emerging as one of the most bankable and popular Superstars of the nation but also proven her dedication and perseverance with her hustle. Gearing up for a power-packed lineup, Kiara Advani has wrapped a film schedule, launched the trailer for another film, and flown off for the shoot of a third film, all in just three days.

After Mumbai and Ahmedabad schedules of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', Kiara Advani has now wrapped the Rajkot schedule of the upcoming musical romantic film. Finishing yet another leg of the shoot on Saturday, Kiara took a morning flight back to Mumbai on Sunday, in order to attend the trailer launch of her third release of the year, 'Govinda Naam Mera'.

Landing in Mumbai by afternoon, Kiara rushed to the venue for the trailer launch, followed by a hectic schedule of media interviews. Wasting no time further, Kiara took a Monday morning flight to New Zealand, to shoot for the song schedule of S Shankar's 'RC-15' with Ram Charan.

Creating a rage across the internet instantly, Kiara Advani's Govinda Naam Mera has been touted as the Masala Entertainer of the Year, garnering whistles and applauses for the quirky and endearing performance.

Rejoining S Shankar's RC-15, Kiara will be shooting for one of the most expensive and large-scale song shoots in India, for the larger-than-life film.

With one project at a time, Kiara Advani has claimed her spot at the top. One of the only few actors with three releases this year, Kiara Advani has been delivering back-to-back hits right from the pandemic.

Earning accolades and love for the biggest digital Blockbuster of India- Shershaah, Kiara Advani began a streak of success followed by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Jugjugg Jeeyo, creating excitement and anticipation for her third release - Govinda Naam Mera.

Carving her identity as a versatile performer, Kiara Advani has been on a mission to impress the audience and critics alike with every project.

Looking forward to an interesting line-up with Govinda Naam Mera hitting the digital platform next month, along with Satyaprem Ki Katha and RC-15 in the coming future, Kiara Advani is undoubtedly the busiest and most hardworking Superstar of the industry today.