4 Years of Chhichhore: 'Maya' Shraddha Kapoor Was Every College Goer's 'Dream Girl,' Here's Why

Besides her mesmerising screen presence and unbeatable charm in the film, Shraddha is also hailed by the fans and the audiences for her superlative performance in the film, which saw her as a college girl as well as a married woman- both of which were equalled loved by the audiences. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 12:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
4 Years of Chhichhore: 'Maya' Shraddha Kapoor Was Every College Goer's 'Dream Girl,' Here's Why Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most loved actors in the Indian Entertainment Industry. She has established herself as a prominent figure in the entertainment business due to her unwavering dedication to her craft. One of the blockbuster films in her career is Chhichhore, which received rave audiences and critics' reviews, completed 4 years of its release today. The dreamy character of ‘Maya’ played by Shraddha still remains fresh in the hearts of the audiences and became every college-going kid’s ultimate crush. 

The actress carried the whole look effortlessly and was touted as the Dream Girl for young kids across the nation. Besides her mesmerising screen presence and unbeatable charm in the film, Shraddha is also hailed by the fans and the audiences for her superlative performance in the film, which saw her as a college girl as well as a married woman- both of which were equalled loved by the audiences. The way the actress balanced the contrast between both distinct personalities was a key point to note. 


Kapoor’s outstanding performance in 'Chhichhore' has appealed to audiences of all ages, and undoubtedly still remains fresh in the minds of the viewers. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha Kapoor will be next seen in the highly-awaited Stree 2. 

