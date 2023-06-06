5 Films That Emphasise POCSO Act, Highlight Grey Side Of Humanity

New Delhi: Narratives around sexual assault are no stranger to the audience, they depict the ugliness of human greed and selfishness. However, there are films that continue to haunt you even after you finish watching them. Films like Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai or Kahaani 2 portray horrific tragedies which not only give shivers but also open floodgates to discussions and debates. These films paint a realistic picture of the justice process. Although loaded with repulsive scenes, they act as a powerful tool for social change providing relief to the victims and their families. While POCSO act safeguards the interest of minors, films like these justify the provisions of the act creating awareness about under-reported crimes and abuse.

Let's have a look at such films which bring forward the POCSO act and reign supreme due to their unapologetic storytelling:

1. Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai [ZEE5]

Inspired by true events, ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ is a courtroom drama directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, starring Manoj Bajpayee in and as lawyer P.C Solanki. It is the story of an ordinary man - a high court lawyer who single-handedly fought an extraordinary case against the country’s biggest god man and successfully ended up prosecuting him for the rape of a minor under the POCSO act. The film educates the audience about the POCSO [Protection Of Children from Sexual Offenses] act while the trial for justice continues in the courtroom. Through Nu’s case of sexual assault, it highlights the key features of the act and the legal framework. Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai will surely make you aware of a few facts that were not known to you.

2. Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh [ZEE5]

Kahaani 2 revolves around a woman named Vidya Sinha and her daughter Mini. Vidya works as a school librarian in a small town and leads a seemingly ordinary life. However, their lives take a dark turn when Mini goes missing. As the investigation unfolds, it is revealed that Mini has been kidnapped and is being held captive. Vidya, determined to find her daughter, teams up with a police officer, Inderjeet Singh. As they dig deeper into the case, they uncover a shocking truth – Mini has been sexually assaulted. They encounter various challenges and obstacles as they navigate the legal system and fight for justice, exposing the grey side of humanity at the same time revealing the harsh realities faced by innocent children. Through Vidya’s journey the film delves deep into the POCSO act.

3. Am I Next [ZEE5]

Am I Next is a heart-wrenching tale of a 14-year-old teenage rape survivor Honey Kohli’s court battle for justice and the right to abortion. It has layers such as media sensationalism, a dishonest defense lawyer and the rapist Aman’s father trying to brush off the matter. The story raises ethical questions about why the survivor must pay the price and is a momentous expression of hope for society. The film explores the legalities of a minor rape victim’s right to abortion and the POCSO act.

4. Mardaani 2 [Amazon Prime Video]

Mardaani 2 is set in Kota, Rajasthan where a series of brutal rapes and murders shake the city. It revolves around Superintendent of Police Shivani Shivaji Roy who takes on a challenging case of finding a serial rapist targeting young girls. The film tackles the issue of brutal crimes against women as Shivani is determined to catch the perpetrator and bring him to justice. She faces various hurdles in her pursuit including societal apathy and the challenging nature of the case. The film serves as a wake-up call, urging society to be vigilant and proactive in protecting children from sexual offences while highlighting the provisions under the POCSO act.

5. Highway [Disney+ Hotstar]

The film centers around the kidnapper (played by Randeep Hooda) and his hostage (played by Alia Bhatt) as they bond over similar histories of child abuse – sexual and physical – at the hands of close family figures. The film leads to a moving denouement where the female protagonist confronts her abuser. It scores in showing how trauma operates in subtle, long-lasting ways, and how emotional support can provide strength to survivors and help them confront both their abusers and their trauma. The film delves into the sexual assault of the minor and the emotional damage it leaves on them.

Watch these compelling stories all set to give you goosebumps!