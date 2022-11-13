5 reasons why you cannot miss Ajay Devgn’s gripping thriller ‘Drishyam 2’

New Delhi: Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer ‘Drishyam’ is a film that needs no introduction. Full of twists and turns, the film is every film-goer's delight. As the film nears its release, here are five reasons why you must-watch this film.

1. Gripping trailer

The trailer of ‘Drishyam 2’ is quite gripping as it shows Vijay Salgaonkar confessing to the crimes he has committed. However, the confession cannot be this simple as we all know that Vijay is a very clever man. Hence, it only increases our curiosity towards the film.

2. Akshaye Khanna’s entry

Akshaye Khanna’s entry as the new Inspector General who will investigate the case just adds up to the spice already built around the film. It will be interesting to see how he steps into the shoes of IG Meera Deshmukh and unravels the mystery behind her son’s death.

3. Strong cast

The film boasts of an emsemble cast of Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna and Tabu. Shriya Saran and Ishita Datta are also set to reprise their roles from the first part. Thus, it will be interesting to see how their character develops in the narrative.

4. Blurred boundaries between right and wrong

Drishyam is a story in which boundaries between what is right and what is wrong seem blurred. While we know Vijay Salgaonkar is a grey character who took all unfair means to protect his family, we cannot call him all wrong, as it IG Meera Deshmukh’s son was the culprit in the first place.

5. Remake of hit Malayalam film of the same name

Ajay Devgn’s ‘Drishyam’ is a remake of the hit Malayalam film of the same name starring Mohan Lal as the lead. The crime-thriller had received much praise and appreciation on its release and hence, the Hindi version promises to run along the same lines.

Drishyam 2 will release in theatres on November 18 this year.