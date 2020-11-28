Aaj apni zindagi puri tarah jee lo, kya pata kal ho naa ho: Preity Zinta celebrates 17 years of Shah Rukh Khan, Sai Ali Khan starrer film

New Delhi: As Preity Zinta, Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan starrer romantic drama ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ rang in 17 years, the actress took to her social media to commemorate the much-loved movie.

Taking to Twitter, Zinta remembered the movie that made her ‘laugh and cry in a heartbeat’. “Remembering #KalHoNaaHo today.A movie that made me laugh & cry in a heartbeat. An experience that went beyond words.This was probably 1 of my best written films. Thank u @karanjohar @nikkhiladvani @iamsrk, Saif, Jaya aunty & d entire cast n crew for making this film so memorable,” she tweeted.

“So folks the only gyaan I can give you all is - Aaj apni zindagi puri tarah jee lo, kya pata kal ho naa ho,” the actress said quoting the film’s famous dialogue.

Check her post here.

So folks the only gyaan I can give you all is - Aaj apni zindagi puri tarah jee lo, kya pata kal ho naa ho #17YearsOfKalHoNaaHo #Love #Friendship #Memories #Ting — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) November 28, 2020

The movie was Nikkhil Advani’s directorial debut. It starred prominent actors like Jaya Bachchan, Sushma Seth, Reema Lagoo, Lillete Dubey, Sonali Bendre and Delnaaz Paul. The music which remains everyone’s favourite was composed by the trio Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy.

Preity Zinta, who is quite active on social media, shared pics on Thanksgiving with her ‘Pati Parmeshwar’ enjoying the snow.

Meanwhile, Zinta has Shabnam Kapoor’s ‘Helloo India’, also featuring Akshay Kumar and Sunil Shetty, in the pipeline.