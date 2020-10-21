Aamir Khan on DDLJ: 25 years of a film that continues to charm the world

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan on Tuesday evening celebrated the Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol blockbuster, 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', which released 25 years ago.

Aamir took to his verified Facebook page to share a note lauding the film, saying it "continues to charm the world".

"A hero who discovers his conscience, a heroine who finds her voice, a villian who has a change of heart, DDLJ appealed to the kinder, nicer, higher self within all of us. 25 years of a film that continues to charm the world. Thank you Adi, Kajol, Shah Rukh, and the entire team of DDLJ," Aamir wrote on Facebook.

On Monday, Aamir Khan in a Facebook post had lauded the trailer of Anurag Basu's forthcoming directorial "Ludo" starring Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi and others.

"What a trailer !!! Basu, hats off! Congratulations to the entire team! Can't wait to watch it. Kab tak wait karna padega? Basu, why don't you hold a virtual industry screening for some of your colleagues?" Aamir had posted.

Recently, the actor had also taken to social media to appreciate the trailer of the Akshay Kumar-starrer "Laxmmi Bomb".

"Dear Akshay Kumar, what a superb trailer, my friend. Can't wait to see it. This will be huge! Wish it was releasing in the theatres. And your performance is outstanding! Best wishes to everyone," Aamir had posted on Facebook.