Aanand L Rai

Aanand L Rai's next film ‘Good Luck Jerry’ starring Janhvi Kapoor goes on floors

Filmmaker Anand L. Rai took to social media to announce the start of the shoot for his next film.

Aanand L Rai&#039;s next film ‘Good Luck Jerry’ starring Janhvi Kapoor goes on floors
Credit: Instagram/ @aanandlrai

Mumbai: Filmmaker Aanand L Rai went on floor on Monday in Punjab with his new production, Good Luck Jerry. The film features Janhvi Kapoor with Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles.

The first schedule of the film, directed by Sidharth Sengupta and written by Pankaj Matta, is expected to continue till March.

"Colour Yellow welcomes 2021 with #GoodLuckJerry starring #janhavikapoor! The shooting of our new film has begun today," Aanand L Rai wrote on Instagram announcing the film.

 

Rai wrapped up the Delhi schedule of his upcoming film Atrangi Re, starring Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan, in December. Janhvi was last seen In the OTT-released film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which was more in the news because the Indian Air Force said the film had wrongly depicted the prestigious organisation.

