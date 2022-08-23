Aayush Sharma announces his third film, slated for 2023 release

NewsEntertainmentMovies
Mumbai: Actor Aayush Sharma announced his third film with an interesting still on Tuesday, on social media.Taking to his Instagram handle, Aayush treated fans with a still from his new project but he didn't reveal the title of the movie. Building the intrigue of the audience, he wrote, "Iss film mai guitar bhi bajega aur rubber band bhi.. aur agar main saari details Abhi bata doonga toh Mazza bhi kirkara ho jayega.. Bas yeh bolna tha, milenge 2023 mai."

In the picture, the  actor donned a black suit and was seen holding a rubber band with his mouth and hands. Using the rubber band like a guitar as he indicated in the caption.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma)


Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the same on Instagram. "AYUSH SHARMA`S NEXT FILM... #AayushSharma announces his next film with a still... Slated for release in 2023, the not-yet-titled project will be #Aayush`s third film, after #LoveYatri and #Antim: #TheFinalTruth," he wrote.

As soon as he announced the news, his fans and industry friends chimed into the comment section.

Singer Vishal Mishra wrote, "Brother" with heart emoji. The `Bas Karo Aunty` actor Mahima Makwana dropped a comment. She wrote, "Arre aree."After the phenomenal response to Aayush Sharma`s last venture Antim: The Final Truth, the audience has been eagerly awaiting his next moves. A fan wrote, "Waiting for ur movie."His fans garnered the post with heart and fire emojis.

Stepping into the showbiz as the lean, guy-next-door in `LoveYatri`, Aayush Sharma astonished everyone with his remarkable transformation into the muscular, rustic and menacing gangster in `Antim: The Final Truth`. From playing the sweet Loverboy in his first film to portraying the villainous gangster in his second, Aayush has showcased an impressive range of versatility.

Recently, Aayush impressed the audience with two varied avatars as he was featured in music videos- `Pehli Pehli Baarish` and `Chumma Chumma`. The actor slithered into his romantic and slacker side with utmost ease in both the songs. His upcoming flick is slated to release in 2023.

 

