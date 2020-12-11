हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bob Biswas

Abhishek Bachchan-starrer 'Bob Biswas' wraps shooting, producer Shah Rukh Khan hails team

Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, "How wonderful. Thank you all for being so professional and getting the job done even in these testing times. Lots of love and luck to all of you."

Abhishek Bachchan-starrer &#039;Bob Biswas&#039; wraps shooting, producer Shah Rukh Khan hails team
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/redchilliesent

New Delhi: And it's a wrap for Abhishek Bachchan-starrer 'Bob Biswas'. The makers took to the official Twitter handle of Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment to announce the completion of the film's schedule.

"It's a wrap on a very special film! Bob Biswas will see you soon." the tweet read.

Reacting on the tweet, Shah Rukh Khan praised the team for shooting amidst "testing times" and wished them luck. He tweeted, "How wonderful. Thank you all for being so professional and getting the job done even in these testing times. Lots of love and luck to all of you."
 

'Bob Biswas', a thriller based on the character in Sujoy Ghosh's 'Kahaani', is helmed by debutante filmmaker Diya Annapurna Ghosh, Sujoy's daughter. Abhishek will be playing the eponymous character, a poker-faced killer.

Earlier Abhishek's look as Bob had gone viral on social media, increasing the intrigue of his fans.

The film went on floors in January this year and was shot in Kolkata.

 

