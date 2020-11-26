Abhishek Bachchan goes unrecognisable for 'Bob Biswas', check viral pics if you don't believe it!

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is currently shooting for his upcoming thriller 'Bob Biswas'. Set in Kolkata, and on an intriguing character of Bob Biswas from Sujoy Ghosh's 'Kahaani', the film also stars Chitrangda Singh.

A few pictures of Abhishek from the sets of 'Bob Biswas' hit the internet and we must say he is looking unrecognisable in his latest avatar. Several fan clubs shared the pictures on social media. Take a look:

Bob Biswas is a spin-off to the 2012 thriller Kahaani. It is produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment alongside Sujoy Ghosh's Bound Script Production.

The film is directed by debutante filmmaker Diya Annapurna Ghosh. The film went on floors on January 24, 2020.

Vidya Balan is most likely to have a cameo in the thriller.