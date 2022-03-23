हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Deepika Padukone

Abhishek Bachchan's 'Dasvi' trailer has a Deepika Padukone reference, here's how the actress reacted

Actress Deepika Padukone woke up to a sweet surprise on Wednesday (March 2) and the actress thanked the team of the upcoming Abhishek Bachchan starrer 'Dasvi' on her social media for the same.

Abhishek Bachchan&#039;s &#039;Dasvi&#039; trailer has a Deepika Padukone reference, here&#039;s how the actress reacted
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Actress Deepika Padukone woke up to a sweet surprise on Wednesday (March 2) and the actress thanked the team of the upcoming Abhishek Bachchan starrer 'Dasvi' on her social media for the same.

Everyone across the world truly loves Deepika Padukone and seems like team 'Dasvi' agrees. The super viral and successful trailer of 'Dasvi' released today morning and one dialogue from it seemed to catch everyone's attention. 

In one of the scenes in the trailer, Abhishek Bachchan is heard saying, "Everyone loves Deepika" referring to the Indian superstar.

Taking to her social media, the actress reacted to the same as she shared the trailer to her story and wrote,  "Thank you team #Dasvi for the LOVE! Wishing you guys the best!".

Deepika Padukone

The Pathan actress has been making headlines ever since the release of her latest 'Gehraiyaan' for the outstanding and relatable performance she had delivered in the film.

On the work front, the reigning Queen of Bollywood has massive projects like 'Pathan', 'Fighter', 'Mahabharata', 'Project K', 'The Intern' remake and another Hollywood project.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Deepika PadukoneAbhishek BachchanDasviDasvi trailer
Next
Story

Dasvi trailer: Abhishek Bachchan passes with flying colours, Yami Gautam impresses!

Must Watch

PT7M29S

Zee Top 50: Pushkar Raj 2.0 in Uttarakhand