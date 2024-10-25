New Delhi: The rather unique title reveal of ‘I WANT TO TALK,’ has got people, what else but ‘Talking’ and taking the quirk a notch higher comes the first look poster that Abhishek Bachchan shared on his social media handles. ‘A picture speaks a thousand words’ the caption said and this poster does talk to you!

Shoojit Sircar is known to bring alive the uniqueness in his characters while keeping them real and relatable. Going by the poster the lead character of ‘I Want To Talk” played by Abhishek surely looks interesting to say the least. While seeped in the unassuming slice of life narrative of a classic Sircar film on closer look reveals many intriguing elements of the story as well as the character and gives a peak into the funny, quirky emotional world of the film.

‘I Want To Talk’ brings together National Award winning director Shoojit Sircar and powerhouse performer Abhishek Bachchan. And as the first images roll out it only promises a fascinating tale that will take audiences on a fascinating ride of entertaining emotions.

The engaging title announcement teaser has already created a huge anticipation amongst the cinephiles for the trailer. This striking poster has further added up to the excitement for sure.

The film is produced by Rising Sun Films and Kino Works. ‘I WANT TO TALK’ is set to be released in theatres worldwide on November 22nd.