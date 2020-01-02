हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
The Big Bull

Abhishek Bachchan's first look from 'The Big Bull' revealed - Take a look

"The Big Bull! The man who sold dreams to India," Abhishek Bachchan captioned the picture revealing little about the film. He will be seen playing the central role in the movie 'The Big Bull', which is reportedly based around the life of Indian stockbroker Harshad Mehta.

Abhishek Bachchan's first look from 'The Big Bull' revealed - Take a look
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@bachchan

New Delhi: Actor Abhishek Bachchan shared the first look poster of his upcoming biographical drama 'The Big Bull' on Thursday.

The actor took to his Twitter and Instagram accounts to share a glimpse from the film where he is seen sporting an intense look.

"The Big Bull! The man who sold dreams to India," Bachchan captioned the picture revealing little about the film. He will be seen playing the central role in the movie 'The Big Bull', which is reportedly based around the life of Indian stockbroker Harshad Mehta.

The story will narrate real-life events of the Indian financial market between 1990 and 2000.

Helmed by Kookie Gulati, the film is bankrolled by Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit. Besides Junior Bachchan, actor Ileana D'Cruz will also be seen in the central role in the film.

