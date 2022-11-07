topStoriesenglish
Abhishek Banerjee looks rowdy as he shares first look from ‘Apurva’- SEE PIC

 Abhishek Banerjee took to social media to share a picture of himself posing with a gun and clapping board while shooting for 'Apurva' opposite Tara Sutaria.

New Delhi: Abhishek Banerjee who is stationed in Jaisalmer along with Tara Sutaria, Dhairya Karwa, and Rajpal Yadav has started shooting for Apurva. After giving a noteworthy performance in Paatal Lok, the actor will again be seen in playing a negative character but in a bigger space in the film Apurva. Currently the actor is gearing up for the release of Bhediya whose trailer was well received by the audience. 

Taking to social media, he shared a picture of himself posing with a gun and clapping board. Banerjee’s first look screamed rowdy, uproarious and villainous. And now we cannot wait to see more of him from the film. In the caption, he wrote “knock knock  incoming danger️.” 

Fans of the actor could not keep their calm as soon as he dropped the picture and started showering their love in the comments section. “Congratulations,” commented one user with heart emoji. “Yeahh,” added another user with a film camera and fire emoji. 

This will be the second time the actor will be seen playing a negative character. Earlier, he had portrayed the role of Hathoda Tyagi in ‘Paatal Lok’, which instantly became his second name. In the Nikhil Nagesh Bhat directorial, 'Apurva', Abhishek will be seen sharing screen with Tara Sutaria, Dhairya Karwa and Rajpal Yadav. Apart from that, the actor will also be seen in Bhediya, Rana Naidu, Dream Girl 2 and was recently seen as a lead in Nazar Andaaz. 

Abhishek BanerjeeApurvaAbhishek Banerjee first lookApurva filmTara SutariaRajpal Yadavdhairya karwa

