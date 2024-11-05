Abhishek Kapoor’s Azaad Teaser Unveiled, Introducing Aaman Devgan, Rasha Thadani And Ajay Devgn

New Delhi: Since the announcement of Azaad, excitement has been steadily building for Abhishek Kapoor's latest big-screen adventure. Following an exclusive teaser release with Diwali films in cinemas, which was met with an overwhelmingly positive response, the much-anticipated teaser has now dropped online, offering fans a thrilling preview of what’s to come.

The film introduces fresh faces Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani, with superstar Ajay Devgn playing a gripping and powerful role. Joining them is the talented Diana Penty, ensuring an exciting ensemble cast. Azaad promises to immerse audiences in a completely new cinematic world, blending action, drama, and adventure in Abhishek Kapoor’s signature style.

Cinema-goers who saw the teaser in theatres were captivated by its intense visuals and the intriguing introduction of the film's new talent. With a legacy of launching new stars and creating hit films like Kai Po Che, Kedarnath, Rock On, and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Abhishek Kapoor is once again poised to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, Azaad is set to hit cinemas in January 2025. With its action-packed storyline and larger-than-life scale, the film promises an epic start to the new year for audiences.