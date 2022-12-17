topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentMovies
ARMAAN RALHAN

Actor Armaan Ralhan collaborates with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for 'Tujhe Bhi Chand'

Armaan's presence in the track titled Tujhe Bhi Chand is winning him appreciation from netizens. The track is a heart-touching tale and love and hope and we are loving it. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 17, 2022, 03:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Armaan's presence in the track titled Tujhe Bhi Chand is winning him appreciation from netizens. The track is a heart-touching tale and love and hope and we are loving it.
  • Shreya Ghoshal's voice sets the perfect mood and feels to this track. The song is winning hearts and is in our playlist on a loop and Armaan as always has impressed us.

Trending Photos

Actor Armaan Ralhan collaborates with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for 'Tujhe Bhi Chand'

New Delhi: The very talented Armaan Ralhan who is all set to be a part of the action drama 'Shoorveer 2'  as per sources, has now collaborated with legendary filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the very first time for the latter's music album Sukoon for the track Tujhe Bhi Chand co-starring Zoya Hussain by Shreya Ghoshal.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Armaan Ralhan (@armaanralhan)

Armaan's presence in the track titled Tujhe Bhi Chand is winning him appreciation from netizens. The track is a heart-touching tale and love and hope and we are loving it. Shreya Ghoshal's voice sets the perfect mood and feels to this track.  The song is winning hearts and is in our playlist on a loop and Armaan as always has impressed us.

The track Tujhe Bhi Chand is directed by Dheer Momaya. Armaan has a few untitled projects in his kitty and we are eagerly waiting for the official announcements to happen on them. Till then we are completely drooling over this handsome hunk and this beautiful track he has featured in.

Live Tv

armaan ralhanSanjay Leela BhansaliTujhe Bhi Chand

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Spirit' of Bihar Police in spurious liquor case?
DNA Video
DNA: Poisonous Liquor or Poisonous Prohibition System?
DNA Video
DNA: Action on Iran in the UN!
DNA Video
DNA: When India defeated Pakistan in the 1971 war
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the plan to produce children in the factory
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Champion of International Insult 'Pakistan'
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 16, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: What big action has New Zealand taken against cigarettes?
DNA Video
DNA : Why did Jinping's 'Zero Covid' policy become 'Zero'?
DNA Video
DNA: When Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel passed away in 1950