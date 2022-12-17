Actor Armaan Ralhan collaborates with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for 'Tujhe Bhi Chand'

New Delhi: The very talented Armaan Ralhan who is all set to be a part of the action drama 'Shoorveer 2' as per sources, has now collaborated with legendary filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the very first time for the latter's music album Sukoon for the track Tujhe Bhi Chand co-starring Zoya Hussain by Shreya Ghoshal.

Armaan's presence in the track titled Tujhe Bhi Chand is winning him appreciation from netizens. The track is a heart-touching tale and love and hope and we are loving it. Shreya Ghoshal's voice sets the perfect mood and feels to this track. The song is winning hearts and is in our playlist on a loop and Armaan as always has impressed us.

The track Tujhe Bhi Chand is directed by Dheer Momaya. Armaan has a few untitled projects in his kitty and we are eagerly waiting for the official announcements to happen on them. Till then we are completely drooling over this handsome hunk and this beautiful track he has featured in.