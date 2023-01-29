Actor Vicky Kaushal Turns DJ in Anurag Kashyap's 'Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat'

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal will be seen playing the titular role of DJ Mohabbat in the Anurag Kashyap directorial 'Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat'. This marks the fourth collaboration between Anurag Kashyap and the actor.

Talking about Vicky Kaushal's special role in the film, Anurag Kashyap said: "The character of DJ Mohabbat is so integral to the story, that I wanted someone special to play it. DJ Mohabbat is the voice of love, and is the conduit between two stories and I wanted someone who is that. Someone everyone loves because they trust and believe him."

He further mentioned: "Vicky is that to me since I've known him. Always speaks his heart, never forgets, is grateful to his audience and people and the characters he plays. When I asked 'if not SRK then who?' My whole cast and my daughter and her friends in unison said Vicky Kaushal."

'Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat,' which stars Alaya F and Karan Mehta, is touted to be Anurag Kashyap's ode to modern love. Presented by Zee Studios under Good Bad Films Production is slated to release on February 3, 2023.

Vicky Kaushal said: "Anurag Sir has been a mentor, a friend and in many ways he's been my window into the world of cinema. When he spoke to me about this role I was immediately on board and this special appearance is for a special film, made by my special friend."