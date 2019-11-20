close

Adah Sharma

Adah Sharma: 'Commando' is one of biggest action franchises

Mumbai: Actress Adah Sharma is back in the "Commando" film series. She says it is one of the biggest action franchises in India.

In the upcoming "Commando 3", Adah and actress Angira Dhar will be seen breaking some stereotypes of how women are expected to behave.

Adah said: "I am thrilled to be part of 'Commando' which is one of the biggest action franchises in India. The action scenes are of an international level which the Indian audience haven't seen before.

"I had recently posted a glimpse of me doing action with a stick on my social media which has received so much love and has got people excited that now I can't wait for people to watch the film."

While Adah was a part of "Commando 2" as well, Angira marks her Hindi film debut with "Commando 3".

Angira said: "Since I'm a huge fan of action films, I was mentally prepared for the challenges one would have to face while preparing for an action heroine's role. I almost had a knack for it, which I realised only after I started working on myself for the role.

"I prepared my stunts and choreography about 10-12 days before we started shooting the film."

Directed by Aditya Datt, "Commando 3" is presented by Reliance Entertainment and Motion Picture Capital in association with SunShine Pictures and Vipul Amrutlal Shah Production. It releases on November 29.

