Adah Sharma's The Kerala Story's Ticket Price Slashed To Rs 99 After Massive Success

New Delhi: Vipul Amrutlal Shah's 'The Kerala Story' is a box office phenomenon currently and has very gloriously marked success post-pandemic. While the film doesn't seem to slow down the ticket counter, the makers offered a special price of Rs 99 today onwards. Now with tickets starting at this rate, there is no excuse not to come and see an unforgettable tale that demands attention and action.

The film is efficiently leaving an imprint on the hearts of spectators while also grossing well and establishing a global reputation. Several OTT giants are currently competing for film rights. While it has managed to surpass the Rs 230 crore net mark at the Indian box office, the film continues to entertain audiences across the country. People all across the world are congratulating the filmmaker, Vipul Amrutlal Shah, for taking the risk of exposing the true events.

'The Kerala Story' is produced, developed, and distributed by Sunshine Pictures which is owned by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. Adah Sharma leads the cast along with Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani and Siddhi Idnani. It is bankrolled by Sunshine Pictures Private Limited, and founded by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, who is the producer, creative director and the co-writer of the film, which is co-produced by Aashin A Shah and directed by Sudipto Sen.

It has become the second highest-grossing Hindi film of 2023. Upon its release, the film attracted massive public protests in Kerala, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.