topStoriesenglish2623996
NewsEntertainmentMovies
ADIPURUSH

Adipurush Controversy: Protest Held In Delhi, Seers In Haridwar Demand Ban On Film Screening

'Adipurush', a retelling of the epic Ramayana, was released on Friday. The film, directed by Om Raut and fronted by Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, has come under attack for its dialogue, colloquial language and representation of some characters from the epic Ramayana.

Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 07:57 AM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Adipurush Controversy: Protest Held In Delhi, Seers In Haridwar Demand Ban On Film Screening

New Delhi: Some Hindu groups staged a protest outside a multiplex in Delhi alleging that "Adipurush" twisted facts of the epic Ramayana and demanding that the film's screening be stopped. According to a statement issued by the United Hindu Front, activists of the organisation and the Nationalist Shiv Sena staged the protest outside the Vikas Cine Mall in Shahdara in east Delhi.

They alleged that the film played with the sentiments of millions of Hindus by twisting facts of the Ramayana and using indecent dialogues. The protesters raised slogans against the film and demanded that its screening be stopped. A senior police officer said there was a protest outside the theatre but the film's screening was underway without any interruption.

Jai Bhagwan Goyal of the United Hindu Front said that the film should be banned across the country until its controversial dialogues and scenes are removed.
Some seers in Haridwar in Uttarakhand also demanded a ban on the film.

Mahamandaleshwar Swami Prabodhanand of Juna Akhara said the film has been made under an "international conspiracy" to defame the Sanatan culture and the dialogues of the characters of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman were condemnable.

"The Government of India should immediately ban this film so that there is no major chaos in the country," he said.
Mahamandaleshwar Swami Santoshanand, while demanding strict action against the makers of "Adipurush", said the portrayal of the film's characters was against the Sanatan tradition.

'Adipurush', a retelling of the epic Ramayana, was released on Friday. The film, directed by Om Raut and fronted by Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, has come under attack for its dialogue, colloquial language and representation of some characters from the epic Ramayana.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile