Adipurush Controversy: Protest Held In Delhi, Seers In Haridwar Demand Ban On Film Screening

New Delhi: Some Hindu groups staged a protest outside a multiplex in Delhi alleging that "Adipurush" twisted facts of the epic Ramayana and demanding that the film's screening be stopped. According to a statement issued by the United Hindu Front, activists of the organisation and the Nationalist Shiv Sena staged the protest outside the Vikas Cine Mall in Shahdara in east Delhi.

They alleged that the film played with the sentiments of millions of Hindus by twisting facts of the Ramayana and using indecent dialogues. The protesters raised slogans against the film and demanded that its screening be stopped. A senior police officer said there was a protest outside the theatre but the film's screening was underway without any interruption.

Jai Bhagwan Goyal of the United Hindu Front said that the film should be banned across the country until its controversial dialogues and scenes are removed.

Some seers in Haridwar in Uttarakhand also demanded a ban on the film.

Mahamandaleshwar Swami Prabodhanand of Juna Akhara said the film has been made under an "international conspiracy" to defame the Sanatan culture and the dialogues of the characters of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman were condemnable.

"The Government of India should immediately ban this film so that there is no major chaos in the country," he said.

Mahamandaleshwar Swami Santoshanand, while demanding strict action against the makers of "Adipurush", said the portrayal of the film's characters was against the Sanatan tradition.

'Adipurush', a retelling of the epic Ramayana, was released on Friday. The film, directed by Om Raut and fronted by Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, has come under attack for its dialogue, colloquial language and representation of some characters from the epic Ramayana.