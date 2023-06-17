Adipurush Day 1 Global Box Office Collections: Prabhas-Starrer Creates History With Rs 140 Cr Opening

New Delhi: Filmmaker Om Raut's massive release 'Adipurush' has created a huge impact at the box office Starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, this magnum opus has got a staggering opening of Rs 140 Crore at the Global Box Office.

Notably, Adipurush joins other Bollywood superhits including War, Brahmastra, and Pathaan claiming the coveted position of the highest pan India opener for any Hindi film released in other languages, enthralling a diverse audience. Moreover, this classic saga has managed to captivate audiences even without the traditional advantage of a public holiday release.

The film did receive a mixed response from the audience with some hailing the grand scale while others pointing out the flaws in its dialogues and representation of the iconic characters from the epic. The movie features Prabhas as Lord Rama, Kriti Sanon as Sita, Sunny Singh as Lakshmana, Saif Ali Khan plays Ravana and Devadatta Nage as Lord Hanuman.

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod, and Vamsi of UV Creations has released worldwide on June 16, 2023.