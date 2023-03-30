topStoriesenglish2589514
ADIPURUSH POSTER

Adipurush New Poster Gets A Big Thumbs Up From Fans On Ram Navami, Trends High On Social Media

Adipurush New Poster: The film features Prabhas in the lead role as Ram while Kriti Sanon as Sita. Saif Ali Khan essays the character of Raavan in the film. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 09:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

New Delhi: Gearing up for the mega release of period drama Adipurush, the makers are all gung-ho about the movie and the response it will garner. On Ram Navami, a brand new poster featuring the lead cast of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage was shared online and needless to say that it became a top trend. 

Adipurush is slated to release across the globe on June 16, 2023, and the makers launched the divine poster on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami earlier in the morning.  Within hours of its launch, the fans showered praises and adulation across platforms.  

Depicting Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Shesh, and Devdatta Nage bowing down to them as Bajrang, the audience is surely big thumbs up to this new poster. Not only that, Prabhas’ solo post on Instagram has already garnered 1 million + likes making it the most-liked poster shortly after its divine launch.

Adipurush also features Saif Ali Khan in a lead role, playing Raavana in the film. 

'Adipurush' is said to be based on a huge budget. Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages, it has been budgeted at over Rs 400 crore, making it one of the most expensive films in India ever made. Directed by Om Raut, the film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series banner. 

he film had earlier received flak for its poor VFX. There was also some controversy around Saif Ali Khan’s character Raavan. 

