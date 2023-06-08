Adipurush: One Seat To Be Reserved For Lord Hanuman In Every Theatre

New Delhi: The final trailer for Om Raut's pan-India release 'Adipurush', starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh has been dropped by the makers. The trailer launch was no less than a grand event as the director along with the leading cast Prabhas and Kriti Sanon unveiled it at Tirupati temple. During the launch, Raut made a major announcement and made a humble request to producer Bhushan Kumar and distributors to reserve one seat for Hanuman ji in every show of 'Adipurush' worldwide.

In a statement, the makers said that lord Hanuman appears wherever the Ramayana is recited and respecting this belief, every theatre screening the film are requested to reserve one seat for Lord Hanuman without selling it.

'Adipurush', directed by Om Raut, produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod and Vamsi of UV Creations, will release globally on June 16, 2023.

'Adipurush' is an upcoming Indian epic mythological film based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. The film is written and directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series and Retrophiles. The film's music is composed by Ajay–Atul. Adipurush is budgeted at Rs 500 crore making it one of the most expensive Indian films ever made.