topStoriesenglish2619141
NewsEntertainmentMovies
ADIPURUSH

Adipurush: One Seat To Be Reserved For Lord Hanuman In Every Theatre

Two weeks away from release, the makers of Adipurush has made a major announcement regarding the release of the pan-India film starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 12:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • 'Adipurush' is budgeted at Rs 500 crore
  • 'Adipurush' trailer launched recently
  • Film to be released on June 16, 2023

Trending Photos

Adipurush: One Seat To Be Reserved For Lord Hanuman In Every Theatre

New Delhi: The final trailer for Om Raut's pan-India release 'Adipurush', starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh has been dropped by the makers. The trailer launch was no less than a grand event as the director along with the leading cast Prabhas and Kriti Sanon unveiled it at Tirupati temple. During the launch, Raut made a major announcement and made a humble request to producer Bhushan Kumar and distributors to reserve one seat for Hanuman ji in every show of 'Adipurush' worldwide.

In a statement, the makers said that lord Hanuman appears wherever the Ramayana is recited and respecting this belief, every theatre screening the film are requested to reserve one seat for Lord Hanuman without selling it. 

'Adipurush', directed by Om Raut, produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod and Vamsi of UV Creations, will release globally on June 16, 2023.

'Adipurush' is an upcoming Indian epic mythological film based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. The film is written and directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series and Retrophiles. The film's music is composed by Ajay–Atul. Adipurush is budgeted at Rs 500 crore making it one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile