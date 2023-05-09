topStoriesenglish2605105
Adipurush Trailer: Prabhas And Kriti Sanon-Starrer Shows Most Epic Battle Ever Fought - Watch

Adipurush Trailer Review: Prabhas starrer has piqued the interest of cinemagoers and just as the trailer dropped today, let's take a look at it:

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 09, 2023, 02:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Adipurush release date and time: The world's most highly anticipated film, 'Adipurush,' has finally unveiled its trailer, leaving fans in absolute awe and eagerly awaiting its arrival on June 16, globally. This epic saga, features Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Devdatta Nage. The epic saga has been directed byOm Raut and produced by Bhushan Kumar. The visual delight promises to take viewers on a journey of a lifetime high on VFX.

ADIPURUSH TRAILER LAUNCH

To match the grandeur and magnificence of the film, the trailer launch spread over two consecutive days. The trailer was first screened exclusively for the adoring fans of Prabhas in Hyderabad, followed by a grand launch event in Mumbai that was graced by the presence of the star cast, director, and producer. What's more, the trailer was released in a staggering 70 countries worldwide, turning it into a truly global celebration.

ADIPURUSH TRAILER:

The 'Adipurush' trailer is a feast for the senses, showcasing stunning visuals, breathtaking sequences, and a stellar cast of actors who bring their A-game to the table. Indeed being a visual spectacle, this magnum opus promises to transport viewers to a mythical and mesmerizing world, one that is almost like a painting brought to life on the big screen. The film revisits a golden chapter in Indian history, adding an air of authenticity and grandeur to an already captivating story.

With its top-notch visual effects, colossal scale, gripping plot, and stellar performances, the trailer provides a tantalising glimpse into the world of 'Adipurush.'

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut is produced by T- Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod and Vamsi of UV Creations, will be released globally on 16th June 2023.

