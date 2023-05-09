topStoriesenglish2605138
ADIPURUSH TRAILER REVIEW

Adipurush Trailer Review: Fans Floored By Grand Visual Spectacle, Call It 'Goosebump Stuff' - Watch

Adipurush Trailer Review, Reactions: The epic saga has been directed by Om Raut and produced by Bhushan Kumar. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 09, 2023, 04:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Adipurush Trailer Review: Fans Floored By Grand Visual Spectacle, Call It 'Goosebump Stuff' - Watch

New Delhi: Director Om Raut's epic saga Adipurush trailer is here and it has already floored the audiences it seems. From chants of Jai Shri Ram to overpowering visual effects - the sneak-peek trailer has it all. After receiving flak from its first teaser, looks like the makers have re-worked hard in presenting a perfect and visually-binding trailer for fans. The movie stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles.

ADIPURUSH TRAILER REVIEW:

The mega trailer was released in a staggering 70 countries worldwide, turning it into a truly global celebration. The magnum opus promises to transport viewers to a mythical and mesmerizing world, one that is almost like a painting brought to life on the big screen. The film revisits a golden chapter in Indian history, adding an air of authenticity and grandeur to an already captivating story. Let's take a look at what fans have to say about the Adipurush trailer review:

ADIPURUSH TRAILER VIDEO: 

With its top-notch visual effects, colossal scale, gripping plot, and stellar performances, the trailer provides a tantalising glimpse into the world of 'Adipurush.'

Adipurush is directed by Om Raut, produced by T- Series honcho Bhushan Kumar. The movie will be released globally on June 16, 2023.

 

