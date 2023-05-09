Adipurush Trailer Review: Fans Floored By Grand Visual Spectacle, Call It 'Goosebump Stuff' - Watch

New Delhi: Director Om Raut's epic saga Adipurush trailer is here and it has already floored the audiences it seems. From chants of Jai Shri Ram to overpowering visual effects - the sneak-peek trailer has it all. After receiving flak from its first teaser, looks like the makers have re-worked hard in presenting a perfect and visually-binding trailer for fans. The movie stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles.

ADIPURUSH TRAILER REVIEW:

The mega trailer was released in a staggering 70 countries worldwide, turning it into a truly global celebration. The magnum opus promises to transport viewers to a mythical and mesmerizing world, one that is almost like a painting brought to life on the big screen. The film revisits a golden chapter in Indian history, adding an air of authenticity and grandeur to an already captivating story. Let's take a look at what fans have to say about the Adipurush trailer review:

GOOSEBUMPS STUFF, whatta a trailer mahn, was very disappointed with the teaser earlier, but now the clothings, the visuals, dialogues, music, everything looks perfect. Will smash every existing box office record. #AdipurushTrailer pic.twitter.com/uArTE8rvnY — ＲＯＭＥＯ (@iromeostark) May 9, 2023

What a Spectacle #Adipurush Trailer is!!!

Couldn't hold the excitement and short of words.

My Darling #Prabhas is a True Epitome of Royalty as Lord Rama.@kritisanon as Sita Devi is Phenomenonal & so are other artists.

Kudos to director @omraut brother for bringing this epic… pic.twitter.com/chpKnX6Mi4 — Director Maruthi (@DirectorMaruthi) May 9, 2023

#Adipurush is going to be a major game-changer for Indian cinema. Trailer has exceeded expectations and will open one of the biggest collections worldwide. #AdipurushTrailer #Prabhaspic.twitter.com/yHqxqhfjDG — Lets OTT (@LetsOTTOff) May 9, 2023

ADIPURUSH TRAILER VIDEO:

With its top-notch visual effects, colossal scale, gripping plot, and stellar performances, the trailer provides a tantalising glimpse into the world of 'Adipurush.'

Adipurush is directed by Om Raut, produced by T- Series honcho Bhushan Kumar. The movie will be released globally on June 16, 2023.