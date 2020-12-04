हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Roy Kapur flaunts beefed-up fierce look in 'Om: The Battle Within' — Check out first look poster

The actor reveals the first poster for the action film

Aditya Roy Kapur flaunts beefed-up fierce look in &#039;Om: The Battle Within&#039; — Check out first look poster
Credit: Instagram/ @sanjanasanghi96

New Delhi: Actor Aditya Roy Kapur took to Instagram to release the first poster for the upcoming film ‘Om: The Battle Within’. The shooting of the film began on December 3. Aditya Kapur will be accompanied by actress Sanjana Sanghi.

The poster features Aditya Kapur in a messy, rugged look armed with a gun and an intense serious expression on his face. He captioned the post saying “A battle within to keep the fighting spirit alive! #firstlook #OM: The Battle Within. Arriving this #Summer2021.”

Take a look at the poster below:

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @adityaroykapur 

 

The film is directed by Kapil Verma and produced by Zee Studios, Shaira Khan, and Ahmed Khan. The announcement for the film was made on Adiya Kapur’s birthday on November 16.

Sanjana Sanghi posted a picture on her Instagram account of the team saying she was most stoked for the shooting of her next action-thriller film. The caption for the picture started by saying “Our beautiful journey begins!! DAY 1 with the best @adityaroykapur.”

The reveal of the first poster has fans excited and looking forward to the release of the next update about the film.

 

Tags:
Aditya Roy KapurSanjana SanghiOm: The Battle WithinBollywood
