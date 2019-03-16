Aditya Roy Kapur starts shoot for his next film

New Delhi: Aditya Roy Kapur is all set to reunite with his `Aashiqui 2` director Mohit Suri for their next project `Malang.` To start the journey with some good luck, the actor-director duo conducted a ceremonial pooja before beginning with the shoot.

Earlier today, Aditya shared a photo on his Instagram account, in which he can be seen sitting with the director, performing the pooja."On a new journey with the man that changed it all for me," the actor wrote referring to his film `Aashiqui 2` which was also directed by Mohit Suri and is considered to be one of his best works so far.

Apart from Aditya, the multi-starrer film will also feature Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu.

The film is said to be a blend of romance, action, and thrill. It will be shot in various exotic locations including Mauritius and Goa. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on February 14, 2020.

Aditya Roy Kapur will also be seen in `Kalank` which releases on April 17, 2019. The film is a multi-starrer period drama which will feature Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, and Varun Dhawan playing pivotal roles.