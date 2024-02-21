After Jolting The Nation With Her Last Film, THIS Actress Joins Kartik Aaryan In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 - Deets Inside

New Delhi: The third installment of the highly successful Bhool Bhulaiyaa film franchise, initiated by Bhushan Kumar and directed by Anees Bazmee, is gearing up for production. Following the immense success of the blockbuster Animal, Triptii Dimri, who garnered a significant fan base, joins Kartik Aaryan in this eagerly awaited sequel.

Triptii Dimri, recently acclaimed for her role as Zoya, also known as Bhabhi 2, alongside superstar Ranbir Kapoor, is now set to collaborate with Kartik Aaryan in what is poised to be one of the biggest films of the year. Her journey from one blockbuster to another not only showcases her talent but also underscores the industry's acknowledgment of her acting prowess.

The addition of Triptii Dimri to the cast of "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3" has generated immense excitement among both the filmmakers and fans. The anticipation for the next chapter in this iconic franchise is palpable, and Triptii Dimri's inclusion adds to the anticipation.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, this cinematic extravaganza is another feather in their cap of spectacular film productions. As the excitement builds up, mark your calendars for a Diwali celebration like never before, with Anees Bazmee's film promising to be the biggest cinematic offering of the year. Prepare for a mesmerizing cinematic experience that is sure to set the silver screen ablaze.