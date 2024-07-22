After Munjya, Mona Singh Set To Star In Aamir Khan Productions Comedy Adventure

New Delhi: After her stellar performance in the horror comedy ‘Munjya’, which stormed past the 100 crore mark at the box office, Mona Singh is gearing up for her next big project under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. Known for her versatility and knack for delivering memorable characters, Singh's upcoming venture promises to be another feather in her cap.

This marks Singh's third collaboration with Aamir Khan Productions, following successful stints in previous projects. Excitement is already brewing as Singh recently wrapped up shooting for her latest film, where she is set to portray a character unlike any she has played before.

According to Independent Industry Source, "Mona has just finished filming with Aamir Khan Productions. She is going to play a gangster in the film. The film will take you back to the ‘Delly Belly’ days." This statement hints at a nostalgic yet fresh approach to storytelling, echoing the spirit of the cult classic ‘Delly Belly’.

Singh's role as a gangster in this comedy adventure film marks a departure from her recent projects, especially ‘Munjya’, where she charmed audiences with her comedic timing amidst supernatural chaos. The upcoming film promises to blend humour with adventure, a genre that has resonated well with audiences in the past.

Fans and critics alike are eager to witness Singh's portrayal in this new avatar, anticipating yet another successful outing under the guidance of Aamir Khan Productions. With her dedication and ability to immerse herself in diverse roles, Mona Singh continues to be a talent to watch out for in Bollywood.

As details about the film remain under wraps, anticipation mounts regarding its release date and further cast announcements. For now, fans can rest assured that Mona Singh is set to bring her A-game once again, promising an entertaining ride filled with laughs and adventure.