AGNI

Agni On OTT: Special Screening Held In Delhi With Real Firefighters

'Agni' honors real-life firefighters with a special screening in Delhi, a tribute to their courage and sacrifices, ahead of its global premiere.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Nov 25, 2024, 01:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Agni On OTT: Special Screening Held In Delhi With Real Firefighters Pic Credit: Instagram (@Jitendra Joshi)

Prime Video recently organized a heartfelt special screening of its highly anticipated original film, 'Agni,' in New Delhi at the prestigious Films Division of India. This exclusive event offered real-life firefighters and fire chief officers a chance to witness the action-packed drama before its global premiere, celebrating their incredible dedication and bravery. 

The screening was attended by esteemed guests, including Shri Atul Garg, Director of the Delhi Fire Service, and Shri M.K. Chattopadhyay, Deputy Chief Fire Officer, along with other frontline heroes. It was an evening of gratitude and recognition, honoring the unsung individuals who risk their lives daily to save others.  

Have a look at the trailer here:

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by jitendra joshi (@jitendrajoshi27)

 

Adding to the event’s charm, the lead stars of the film, Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu, were present alongside National Award-winning director Rahul Dholakia. Together, they engaged with the audience and highlighted the film's inspiration drawn from the courage and resilience of firefighters. 

 

 

'Agni' marks a milestone in Indian cinema as the first film to delve into the lives and heroism of firefighters. It portrays their sacrifices, honor, and fearless spirit, shedding light on a profession that often goes unrecognized. Produced by Excel Entertainment, the film promises a gripping narrative brought to life by a talented cast, including Saiyami Kher, Sai Tamhankar, Jitendra Joshi, Udit Arora, and Kabir Shah, alongside leads Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu. 

 

 

The evening was not only a celebration of cinema but also a salute to the real heroes who inspired the story. Attendees were moved by the film's compelling exploration of the challenges and triumphs faced by firefighters, making the event an unforgettable experience for all. 

'Agni' is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video on December 6, 2024, and will be available in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide. As a cinematic ode to the valiant spirits of firefighters, the film is poised to resonate with audiences globally while shining a spotlight on the extraordinary sacrifices of these everyday heroes. 

