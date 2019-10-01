Ahead of release, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff urge people to protect 'War' spoilers!

New Delhi: Touted as one of the biggest action entertainers this year, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer 'War' is ready to open in theatres on October 2, 2019.

In the film, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff will be seen waging a war against each other and the makers have definitely made this massive showdown a never seen before action spectacle that has been shot across 7 countries!

An adrenaline pumping action entertainer, 'War' has several twists and turns that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats and make for an unmissable high octane viewing experience. However, to keep the spoliers at bay, the lead actors of the movie-- Hrithik and Tiger took to social media urging audiences to protect the spoilers of the film.

Hrithik tweeted, “Hi Guys! I have a personal request to make. We have made WAR with a lot of hard work, blood, sweat and love. Please protect our spoilers when you see the film because it will immensely add to everyone’s movie-watching experience. Trusting you all with this.”

Tiger wrote, “Hey guys! Spoilers are never fun and it impacts movie watching experience and business. We have all worked really hard to make WAR a big screen experience and I request you to protect our film, our work. Protect our spoilers and please give us lots of love!”

War is directed by produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by 'Salaam Namaste' fame filmmaker Siddharth Anand. The high-octane film that also stars Vaani Kapoor opposite Hrithik Roshan, is set to release tomorrow in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on the big National Holiday of Gandhi Jayanti, October 2.