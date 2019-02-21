Ahead of Kesari trailer release, Akshay Kumar shares an intense new poster

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra starrer 'Kesari' sparked interest of the audience ever since the actor's first look as a Sikh warrior was unveiled. Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Isha Ambani and Twinkle Khanna are the producers of the film.

The period war drama film has been helmed by Anurag Singh and is slated to hit the screens on March 21 this year.

Ever since Akshay shared that the trailer of the film will be unveiled today (Feb 21), fans have been waiting eagerly for the same.

The actor took to Twitter to reveal the exact time when the trailer will be available and shared an intense new poster of the film.

He wrote, “21 Sikhs vs 10,000 invaders - witness the bravest battle ever fought.

#KesariTrailer out at 11am TODAY!

@ParineetiChopra @SinghAnurag79 @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @SunirKheterpal @DharmaMovies #CapeOfGoodFilms @iAmAzure @ZeeStudios_ #Kesari”

'Kesari' tells the story of Havildar Ishar Singh who participated in the Battle of Saragarhi (in which an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans in 1897) while yearning for the respect of his estranged daughter.