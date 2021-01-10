हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
tanhaji: the unsung warrior

Ajay Devgn, Kajol celebrate one year of 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'

'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' was one of the biggest Bollywood hits before the COVID-19 pandemic

Ajay Devgn, Kajol celebrate one year of &#039;Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior&#039;
Credit: IANS

Mumbai: Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Kajol are celebrating one year of their film 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', which was the biggest Bollywood hit before the coronavirus crisis led to shutdown of theatres.

"Tanhaji-The Unsung Hero helped ADF FILMS & me begin last year with a box office bang. Due to the Pandemic, the rest of 2020 remained a blur. A year on, I'm taking time to celebrate this brave warrior again. Here's to my co-actors, director & entire cast, and crew," Ajay wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

He also shared a video montage of the movie.

 

 

Actress and his wife shared the same message on her wall, writing "The longest year ever ... #1YearOfTanhaji."

"Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" was Ajay's 100th film. Directed by Om Raut and co-produced by Ajay, the film is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, the military leader of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, founder of the Maratha Empire.

It also featured Saif Ali Khan as Udaybhan Singh Rathore, the Rajput fort keeper in the regime of Jai Singh I who was loyal to the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

It stars Sharad Kelkar and Luke Kenny as well.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
tanhaji: the unsung warriorAjay DevgnAjay Devgn Kajol films
Next
Story

Zeenat Aman to feature in murder mystery ‘Margaon: The Closed File'
  • 1,04,50,284Confirmed
  • 1,50,999Deaths

Full coverage

  • 8,57,19,090Confirmed
  • 18,54,458Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT14M24S

Parul Arora's saree stunt is famous in social media