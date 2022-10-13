NewsEntertainmentMovies
Ajay Devgn reveals Tabu’s first look from ‘Drishyam 2’- SEE PIC

Ajay Devgn unveiled Tabu's first look from 'Drishyam 2' on his Twitter handle. Also starring Akshaye Khanna, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta and Shriya Saran, the film will hit the theatres on November 18, 2022.

Oct 13, 2022

Mumbai: After unveiling the teaser of `Drishyam`, the makers, on Wednesday, dropped actor Tabu`s first look. In the poster, Tabu looks intense as she gazes straight into the camera with two cops standing aside. In the film, Tabu essays the role of a cop who investigates the truth about her son`s death. Sharing Tabu`s look, Ajay Devgn took to Twitter and wrote, "Kaha tha na, woh itni jaldi humara peecha nahi chodne wale...woh fir aayenge. #Drishyam2." 

Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the film also stars Ishita Dutta, Akshaye Khanna, Rajat Kapoor, and Shriya Saran in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on November 18, 2022. The Hindi version, headlined by Ajay, was a remake of 2013`s Malayalam movie of the same name, starring Mohanlal as the lead. It was helmed by National-Award-winning director Nishikant Kamat, who died in 2020 at the age of 50. 

Ajay`s character of Vijay in the hit 2015 film `Drishyam` made everyone believe that their family went on a holiday which in turn was a perfect plan to save his family from a murder conviction. Ajay is all set to reprise one of his most intriguing characters on-screen and continue in Vijay`s shoes in the sequel. The story unveils a journey that leaves the audience thinking about what might be his way out this time.

See the poster

The teaser of the film was released on September 29 in which the makers shared some clippings from `Drishyam` showcasing the mysterious story of Vijay Salgaonkar (played by Ajay Devgn) and his family. Towards the end of the teaser, Ajay Devgn`s character was seen recording his confession which further intrigued the viewers.  

