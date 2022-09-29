Drishyam 2 teaser: Ajay Devgn is back as Vijay Salgaonkar in this intriguing sequel! Watch

New Delhi: Makers of the upcoming suspense thriller `Drishyam 2` unveiled the teaser of the film on Thursday. Taking to Instagram, Ajay Devgn shared the teaser which he captioned, "Vijay aur uske parivaar ki kahaani toh yaad hogi na aapko? Ki yaad dilaye? #Drishyam2 in cinemas on 18th November 2022."

In the teaser, the makers shared some clippings from `Drishyam` showcasing the mysterious story of Vijay Salgaonkar (played by Ajay Devgn) and his family. At the end of the 1 minute 20-second long teaser, Ajay Devgn`s character could be seen recording his confession. Soon after the teaser was out, fans flooded the comment section with red heart and fire emoticons.

Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the film also stars Tabu, Ishita Dutta, Akshaye Khanna, Rajat Kapoor, and Shriya Saran in the lead roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on November 18, 2022. Ajay Devgn`s character of Vijay in the hit 2015 film `Drishyam` made everyone believe that their family went on a holiday which in turn was a perfect plan to save his family from a murder conviction.

Ajay is all set to reprise one of his most intriguing characters on-screen and continue in Vijay`s shoes in the sequel.

Watch the teaser

The story unveils a journey that leaves the audience thinking about what might be his way out this time. Tabu will reprise her role as Meera Deshmukh, Inspector General of Police. The Hindi version, headlined by Ajay, was a remake of 2013`s Malayalam movie of the same name, starring Mohanlal as the lead. It was helmed by National-Award-winning director Nishikant Kamat, who died in 2020 at the age of 50.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn will be next seen in an upcoming comedy film `Thank God` alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh. He also has Boney Kapoor`s period film `Maidaan` and his next directorial `Bholaa` in his kitty.