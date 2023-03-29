Bholaa Full HD Movie Leaked On Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Other Torrent Sites; Ajay Devgn Film Hit By Piracy

New Delhi: Ajay Devgn's much-awaited film 'Bholaa' leaked a day prior to the film's release. Directed by Ajay Devgn himself, the movie is set to release on March 30, 2023. Now, the film has allegedly been leaked in full HD versions on various torrent sites like Filmyzilla, Movierulez, Telegram, Tamilrockers and others.

According to PTC, the film is now available on torrent sites and people are searching for the film using the keywords BholaaFree Download, Bholaa MP4 HD Download, Bholaa Tamil Rockers, Bholaa Telegram Links, Bholaa Movie Free HD Download and Bholaa Free Download Link. The film is available for download in 1080p, 720p, 480p, 360p, 240p, HD.

The upcoming action thriller film is directed by Ajay Devgn and produced by Ajay Devgn FFilms, Reliance Entertainment, T-Series Films and Dream Warrior Pictures. It is a remake of the Tamil film Kaithi.

'Bholaa' is Ajay's fourth outing as a director after 'U Me aur Hum' (2008), 'Shivaay' (2016) and 'Runway 34,' that released earlier this year.

The original film revolved around an ex-convict, who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia.

Apart from Ajay Devgn, the film features Tabu, Amala Paul, Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, Gajraj Rao, Kiran Kumar, Makarand Deshpande, and Vinit Kumar in crucial roles.