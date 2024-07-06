Ajay Devgn, Tabu Starrer 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' Locks New Release Date

Mumbai: Makers of the Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' have announced the new release date on their social media handles.

A few days ago, the initial release date was postponed after distributors and exhibitors requested the producers. This decision was confirmed by the production house. Now, they finally unveiled the official release date.

Taking to Instagram, Ajay treated fans with the new update. He wrote, "The wait ends on 2nd August!#AuronMeinKahanDumTha #AMKDTonAug2."

Have A Look At The Post:

Recently, the makers shared that they have decided to postpone the film "on the request of the exhibitors and the distribution fraternity."

"Dear Friends,On request of the exhibitors and the distribution fraternity, we have collectively decided to shift the release date of our film, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. New Release date to be announced soon," a post read on the official Instagram account of the production company.

The makers recently unveiled the trailer, which started with a voiceover by Ajay Devgn, who is convinced that no one can separate him from the love of his life (Tabu). However, destiny had different plans. The video then showed visuals of Ajay sitting in a prison. The trailer also saw Shantanu Maheshwari essaying the role of a young Ajay Devgn romancing the character of younger Tabu (essayed by Saiee Manjrekar).

Jimmy Sheirgill is also a part of the film. Neeraj Pandey's directorial promises to be a unique musical love story with an epic romantic drama spanning 20 years, set between 2002 and 2023.

The original soundtrack of the film has been created by the Oscar-winning composer MM Kreem. The lyrics are by Manoj Muntashir.NH Studioz presents, A Friday Filmworks Production, 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' is produced by Narendra Hirawat, Kumar Mangat Pathak (Panorama Studios), Sangeeta Ahir & Shital Bhatia.

The film is set for a theatrical release on August 2, 2024.