de de pyaar de

Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De continues to run strong at Box Office

New Delhi: Superstar Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh's 'De De Pyaar De' has continued to stay strong at the Box Office. The movie has been directed by debutant filmmaker Akiv Ali. The movie has been widely appreciated by the critics and fans alike.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures with fans. He wrote: “#DeDePyaarDe crosses ₹ 75 cr... Does pretty well in Weekend 2... Enjoys steady run at metros and Tier-2 cities... Not strong in mass circuits... [Week 2] Fri 3.58 cr, Sat 4.78 cr, Sun 5.68 cr. Total: ₹ 75.09 cr. India biz. #DDPD.”

The movie is written and co-produced by Luv Ranjan of 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama series' and 'Sony Ke Titu Ki Sweety' fame. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

'De De Pyaar De' trailer was also been well-received by the fans. Besides Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, the film also stars Tabu in a pivotal part.

It hit the screens on May 17, 2019. This was Rakul Preet's first film with Ajay and Tabu in the lead.

 

de de pyaar deDe De Pyaar De collectionsDe De Pyaar De box office collectionsAjay Devgn
