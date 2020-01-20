हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tanhaji

Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji' a blockbuster hit, becomes actor's second-highest grosser after 'Golmaal Again'

'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' is directed by Om Raut. Saif Ali Khan played Uday Bhan with much elan and has impressed the audiences as a powerful antagonist in the period drama.

Ajay Devgn&#039;s &#039;Tanhaji&#039; a blockbuster hit, becomes actor&#039;s second-highest grosser after &#039;Golmaal Again&#039;

New Delhi: The intense-looking superstar of Hindi cinema, Ajay Devgn's latest outing 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' has been widely appreciated by the masses. The film has smoothly crossed Rs 150 crore at the Box Office and is still unstoppable. 

Renowned film critic and trade expert Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared it with fans. He wrote: #Tanhaji has a smashing Weekend 2... Returns to top form on [second] Sat and Sun... #Blockbuster in #Maharashtra... Should cross ₹ 200 cr in Week 3... Will be first double century of 2020... [Week 2] Fri 10.06 cr, Sat 16.36 cr, Sun 22.12 cr. Total: ₹ 167.45 cr. #India biz."

#Tanhaji benchmarks...
Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3
₹ 100 cr: Day 6
₹ 125 cr: Day 8
₹ 150 cr: Day 10
#India biz.
⭐️ Surpasses *lifetime biz* of #TotalDhamaal. Now #AjayDevgn’s second highest grossing film, after #GolmaalAgain.
⭐️ #Kajol and #SaifAliKhan’s highest grossing film.

'Tanhaji': The Unsung Warrior' has managed to become Saif Ali Khan and Kajol's highest grossing film so far.

'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' features Ajay Devgn in the titular role of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare, Kajol plays on-screen wife Savitribai Malusare. 

It is directed by Om Raut. Saif Ali Khan played Uday Bhan with much elan and has impressed the audiences as a powerful antagonist in the period drama.

Sharad Kelkar is seen as the towering figure of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, looking majestic in his part. The film hit the screens on January 10, 2020.

The film has been declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh.

 

Tags:
Tanhajitanhaji box office collectionstanhaji collectionsAjay DevgnKajolSaif Ali Khantanhaji: the unsung warrior
