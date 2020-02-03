हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
tanhaji box office collections

Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' roars at Box Office, crosses Rs 250 cr

'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' has become the first Rs 250 crore of 2020.

New Delhi: Superstar Ajay Devgn must be on cloud nine at present. Why? He has all the reasons to feel proud and smile wide as his latest outing – Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has proved to be a blockbuster hit at the Box Office.

The movie by Om Raut has smoothly crossed Rs 250 crore at the Box Office and is still running to packed houses.

Renowned movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest figures on Twitter. He wrote: #Tanhaji flies past ₹ 250 cr mark... Continues its stronghold despite competition from multiple films... Remarkable growth on [fourth] Sat and Sun increases its chances of hitting ₹ 275 cr... [Week 4] Fri 2.77 cr, Sat 4.48 cr, Sun 6.28 cr. Total: ₹ 251.40 cr. #India biz.

#Tanhaji benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3

₹ 100 cr: Day 6

₹ 125 cr: Day 8

₹ 150 cr: Day 10

₹ 175 cr: Day 11

₹ 200 cr: Day 15

₹ 225 cr: Day 18

₹ 250 cr: Day 24

#India biz.

BLOCKBUSTER.

Saif Ali Khan played Uday Bhan with much elan and has impressed the audiences as a powerful antagonist in the period drama. The film features Ajay Devgn in the titular role of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare, Kajol plays on-screen wife Savitribai Malusare.

Sharad Kelkar is seen as the towering figure of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, looking majestic in his part. The film hit the screens on January 10, 2020.

'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' has become the first Rs 250 crore of 2020.

 

tanhaji box office collectionstanhaji collectionsTanhajiAjay DevgnKajolSaif Ali Khantanhaji: the unsung warrior
