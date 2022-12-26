Akhilendra Mishra's 'Dedh Lakh Ka Dulha' to release on THIS date

New Delhi: APS Picture Presents KK Films Creation's film 'Dedh Lakh Ka Dulha' is directed by actor and co-director Abhay Pratap Singh who has done more than 22 TV serials like Chidiyaghar and Lapataganj. In the press conference, director Abhay Pratap Singh described it as a great drama comedy film.

Actor Akhilendra Mishra, who came into the limelight by playing the role of Krur Singh in Chandrakanta serial, “Audience will definitely watch this film of mine. The film will tickle the funny bone of the audience and will also give a meaningful message. My character in the film is that of a father. Every character is exceptional. He was present in the press conference for his upcoming film 'Dedh Lakh Ka Dulha' at PVR Plaza in the capital on Friday.

The film's producer Jaya Chheda said that the film 'Dedh Lakh Ka Dulha' will be released on December 30, 2022, in 352 theaters. This film is a comedy-drama.

Film actors Dhruv Chheda, Akhilendra Mishra, Harshita Panwar, Ishtiaq Khan and Ehsaan Khan are in lead roles. The film also stars Abhay Pratap Singh, who is also the director of the film. The music composer of the film is Shahjahan Sheikh (Sagar). Lyrics are by Abhay Pratap Singh.