close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
brahmastra

Brahmastra: Akkineni Nagarjuna to play this role in Alia Bhatt - Ranbir Kapoor starrer?

Superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna will reportedly have an important role to play in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer 'Brahmastra'.

Brahmastra: Akkineni Nagarjuna to play this role in Alia Bhatt - Ranbir Kapoor starrer?

New Delhi: Akkineni Nagarjuna is a big name in the Indian Film Industry and has plenty of blockbusters to his credit. The superstar's fan-following is unparalleled and he has been entertaining us for decades. If reports are to be believed, the actor will have an important role to play in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer 'Brahmastra'.

A Mumbai Mirror report states that Nagarjuna will be playing an archaeologist in the film. The report further reveals that the actor has shot extensively in the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, the Chet Singh Fort and on the banks of Ganga for his part.

An official confirmation regarding the South superstar's role is awaited.

'Brahmastra' has been helmed by Ayan Mukerji and also stars legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan in an important role. Popular television and film actress Mouni Roy plays a negative role in the film and superstar Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo.

With an array of talented actors, expectations from 'Brahmastra' are soaring high.

The film will hit the silver screens in January 2020 and has been produced by Karan Johar.

Tags:
brahmastraAlia BhattRanbir KapoorAkkineni Nagarjuna
Next
Story

'Mardaani 2' director Gopi Puthran opens up on Kota controversy, says never intended to hurt the sentiments

Must Watch

PT3M23S

Delhi Air Quality very poor; At 312 AQI