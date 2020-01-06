हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
good newwz

Akshay-Kareena, Kiara-Diljit's 'Good Newwz' overseas Box Office report

The overseas collection of 'Good Newwz' is strong and renowned trade expert Taran Adarsh shared the latest figures on Twitter. 

Akshay-Kareena, Kiara-Diljit&#039;s &#039;Good Newwz&#039; overseas Box Office report
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Filmmaker Raj Mehta's comedy-drama 'Good Newwz' starring Bollywood A-listers such as Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh has ticked all the right boxes at the ticket counters not just in the country but also internationally.

The overseas collection of 'Good Newwz' is strong and renowned trade expert Taran Adarsh shared the latest figures on Twitter. He wrote: #GoodNewwz crosses $ 8.3 million *after Weekend 2* in international markets... Total till 5 Jan 2020: $ 8.34 million [₹ 59.99 cr]... Key markets...

⭐ #USA + #Canada: $ 3.99 mn

⭐ #UAE + #GCC: $ 1.34 mn

⭐ #UK: $ 959k

⭐ #Australia #NZ #Fiji: $ 1.19 mn

#Overseas

The storyline is based on these two couples trying to have a baby through IVF and when the sperms get interchanged by mistake, it wreaks havoc in their lives which obviously unleashes several LOL moments.

The film hit the screens on December 27, 2019, a week after superstar Salman Khan's 'Dabangg 3' and still managed to hold its ground at the ticket counters.

 

Tags:
good newwzGood Newwz Box Office collectionsgood newwz overseas collectionsAkshay KumarKareena Kapoor
Next
Story

Malang trailer review: Disha Patani oozes oomph while Aditya Roy Kapur flaunts his fab bod in this thriller—Watch

Must Watch

PT55M31S

MCC applied in Delhi, Voting to be held on 08 Feb & results on 11 Feb