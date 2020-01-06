Akshay-Kareena, Kiara-Diljit's 'Good Newwz' overseas Box Office report

New Delhi: Filmmaker Raj Mehta's comedy-drama 'Good Newwz' starring Bollywood A-listers such as Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh has ticked all the right boxes at the ticket counters not just in the country but also internationally.

The overseas collection of 'Good Newwz' is strong and renowned trade expert Taran Adarsh shared the latest figures on Twitter. He wrote: #GoodNewwz crosses $ 8.3 million *after Weekend 2* in international markets... Total till 5 Jan 2020: $ 8.34 million [₹ 59.99 cr]... Key markets...

⭐ #USA + #Canada: $ 3.99 mn

⭐ #UAE + #GCC: $ 1.34 mn

⭐ #UK: $ 959k

⭐ #Australia #NZ #Fiji: $ 1.19 mn

#Overseas

The storyline is based on these two couples trying to have a baby through IVF and when the sperms get interchanged by mistake, it wreaks havoc in their lives which obviously unleashes several LOL moments.

The film hit the screens on December 27, 2019, a week after superstar Salman Khan's 'Dabangg 3' and still managed to hold its ground at the ticket counters.