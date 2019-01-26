Akshay Kumar greets everyone on Republic Day with a still from his film Kesari — Check out

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra starrer 'Kesari' is high on the buzzword. Ever since the superstar's first look as a fierce Sikh warrior was unveiled, fans have been excited to know more about the film.

On the occasion of country's 70 Republic day, Akshay shared a glimpse from the film, which will envoke a feeling of patriotism among the viewers.

Akshay took to Twitter to share a still from the film. He captioned the still as, "Happy Republic Day. It’s our #70thRepublicDay but our men have been fighting for the country since time unknown. 122 years ago, 21 Sikhs fought against 10000 invaders. #KESARI is their story, in cinemas on March 21."

It's our #70thRepublicDay but our men have been fighting for the country since time unknown. 122 years ago, 21 Sikhs fought against 10000 invaders.#KESARI is their story, in cinemas on March 21.

Speaking of the film, 'Kesari' has been directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Karan Johar, Isha Ambani and Twinkle Khanna.

It tells the story of Havildar Ishar Singh who participates in the Battle of Saragarhi (in which an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans in 1897) while yearning for the respect of his estranged daughter. The film also stars Mir Sarwar and Ashwath Bhatt in pivotal roles. Parineeti Chopra has been roped in to play the leading lady opposite Akshay. It is slated for release on March 21, 2019.

For the unversed, Salman Khan was initially a part of the film as a co-producer. But on realising that Ajay Devgn had announced a film on the same subject much earlier, the Dabangg Khan decided to walk out of the project, which would have been his first joint production with Johar, reports suggest.

Interestingly, Randeep Hooda too is doing a film based on this subject.