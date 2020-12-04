हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Actor Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar joins Sara Ali Khan, begins shooting for Atrangi Re; check out first pic

 In the picture, the duo is dressed as their characters and are grinning at each other with  megawatt smiles. 

Akshay Kumar joins Sara Ali Khan, begins shooting for Atrangi Re; check out first pic
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/akshaykumar

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar has kickstarted the shooting for Aanand L Rai’s ‘Atrangi Re’. The movie stars Sara Ali Khan and south hero Dhanush in the lead.

Taking to his Instagram, Akshay shared a picture with Sara on the sets of the movie. In the picture, the duo is dressed as their characters and are grinning at each other with  megawatt smiles.

Captioning the post, Akshay wrote, “The joy brought by those three magic words is unmatched : Lights, Camera, Action. Begun shooting for #AtrangiRe by @aanandlrai. Need all your love and best wishes.” 

 

 

Sharing the same picture on her Instagram, Sara Ali Khan expressed joy at working with Akshay. The actress wrote, “AtrangiRe becomes more Rangeen! @akshaykumar so privileged, excited and thankful to be working with you!”

 

 

On November 23, Dhanush had shared a  monochromatic picture of himself and wrote that he is shooting in Delhi for the final schedule of ‘Atrangi Re’. Dhanush has earlier worked with 
worked with filmmaker Aanand L Rai in 2013 in the superhit romantic-drama 'Raanjhanaa', starring Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol.

 

