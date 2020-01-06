हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
good newwz

Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor starrer 'Good Newwz' stays strong at Box Office

The film hit the screens on December 27, 2019, a week after superstar Salman Khan's 'Dabangg 3' and still managed to hold its ground at the ticket counters.

Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor starrer 'Good Newwz' stays strong at Box Office

New Delhi: Superstar Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh's latest outing 'Good Newwz' has struck the right chord with viewers. The movie has been well received by the critics and fans alike.

The film has done incredible business at the Box Office so far. Renowned movie critic and trade expert Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. He wrote: #GoodNewwz continues to bring #GreatNewwz... Scores big [close to ₹ 35 cr] in Weekend 2... Should trend very well on weekdays... Will cross ₹ 175 cr in Week 2... Speeding towards ₹ 200 cr... [Week 2] Fri 8.10 cr, Sat 11.70 cr, Sun 14.40 cr. Total: ₹ 162.10 cr. #India biz.

The film hit the screens on December 27, 2019, a week after superstar Salman Khan's 'Dabangg 3' and still managed to hold its ground at the ticket counters.

The storyline is based on these two couples trying to have a baby through IVF and when the sperms get interchanged by mistake, it wreaks havoc in their lives which obviously unleashes several LOL moments.

It has been directed by Raj Mehta.

 

