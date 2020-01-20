Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor's 'Good Newwz' hits double century at Box Office

New Delhi: Khiladi Akshay Kumar has proved hai might at the Box Office once again. The superstar's latest release 'Good Newwz' has crossed Rs 200 crore at the domestic markets and it certainly rings the 'good news' bells for the makers.

Noted movie critic and trade expert Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. He wrote: #GoodNewwz scores double century... Flies past ₹ 200 cr mark... Has had a glorious run in #Delhi, #NCR, #Punjab, #Mumbai... Crosses *lifetime biz* of #MissionMangal... [Week 4] Fri 75 lakhs, Sat 1.40 cr, Sun 1.89 cr. Total: ₹ 201.14 cr. #India biz.

#GoodNewwz benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3

₹ 100 cr: Day 6

₹ 125 cr: Day 7

₹ 150 cr: Day 10

₹ 175 cr: Day 13

₹ 200 cr: Day 24

#India biz.

SUPER-HIT.

The film shows two couples trying to have a baby through IVF and when the sperms get interchanged by mistake, it wreaks havoc in their lives which obviously unleashes several LOL moments. The couples belong to different backgrounds and when they meet that's where the humour springs from.

The movie has a starry ensemble cast with Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in lead roles.

'Good Newwz' hit the screens on December 27, 2019.