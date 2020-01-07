Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor's 'Good Newwz' maintains a solid grip at Box Office

New Delhi: The audiences have a big thumbs up to filmmaker Raj Mehta's 'Good Newwz'. The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles. The movie has done a great business at the Box Office and continues to stay strong at the ticket counters.

Renowned trade expert Taran Adarsh shared the latest figures on Twitter. He wrote: #GoodNewwz remains super strong on [second] Mon... [Week 2] Fri 8.10 cr, Sat 11.70 cr, Sun 14.40 cr, Mon 5.40 cr. Total: ₹ 167.50 cr. #India biz.

The storyline is based on these two couples trying to have a baby through IVF and when the sperms get interchanged by mistake, it wreaks havoc in their lives which obviously unleashes several LOL moments.

The film hit the screens on December 27, 2019, a week after superstar Salman Khan's 'Dabangg 3' and still managed to hold its ground at the ticket counters.